Alico: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $791,000.
The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.
The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.
Alico shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.52, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO