Columbus Animal Care and Control hoping you’ll tell dogs “Be Mine” this Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Animal Care and Control are hoping that a Valentine’s Day-themed event they are hosting will lead you into asking one of their dogs to be your Valentine this year.
Their “Be Mine” will give people the community to meet all the dogs, and one cat, they have in their care, like four-month-old Sarah, in the hopes that you might help them find their forever home.
Currently, Columbus Animal Care and Control have 40 runs of dogs and from those runs, they have 31 dogs available today.
Kids at the “Be Mine” event can make valentines for the dogs.
Organizers also hope this event will help them get some new volunteers to love on the dogs, promote them on social media and interact with them.
The event is taking place on Feb. 10 at their facility located at 4910 Milgen Rd. from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
