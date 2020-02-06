Columbus police searching for missing teen who may be in the Forrest Rd. area

February 6, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Hayla Layfield was last seen at around 2 a.m. Thursday, January 27. Police say she may be hiding in a friend’s house in the Forrest Road area.

Hayla is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Hayla was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

