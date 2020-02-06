Columbus Water Works investigating water spill in East Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One East Columbus neighborhood is experiencing a major water issue that left a homeowner concerned for his water bill and others in his neighborhood.
He said he experienced a large amount of water soaking his lawn and pouring into the streets.
“The water just been pouring out for the last month and this is what we’ve been dealing with and we’ve been calling to take care of it and nothings happened since,” said Matt Lukas.
Lukas is remodeling a home on Southern Pines Drive and he believes a crushed waterline underground is causing water to spill into the streets.
He’s also worried this could cause his land to sink and affect his neighbors’ water bill.
“That amount of water into the land and the fact that you know, we’re higher level, we’re going to expect possibly some sinking from our land in general. And it’s going to start depreciating that corner. The amount of the water in there is just affecting the amount of money the city is losing,”Lukas said.
The Columbus Water Works said they investigated water issues in this area back in January and determined it was ground water. The senior vice president of Columbus Water Works said they’re looking into the problem again.
“We’re just going to send another truck out there today. It should be dispatched right now and just follow up to see if it is indeed ground water or whether there’s a possible leak from that area off of the water main," said Vic Burchfield.
Burchfield also said people shouldn’t worry that leaks outside of their property lines will increase their water bills. The amount of water a customer uses is measured by their water meters that are located on their property lines.
