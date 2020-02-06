Elderly Chambers Co. inmate found dead in his cell

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An elderly inmate in the Chambers County Detention Facility was found deceased in his cell.
71-year-old Charles Louis Trammell of Valley was found unresponsive in an isolation cell at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 5.
The Lafayette Fire Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s Office responded to the facility and pronounced Trammell deceased.
Trammell was booked into the detention facility on Jan. 7 on disorderly conduct charges.
The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation has assumed the investigation, as is protocol.
Trammell’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
His cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.