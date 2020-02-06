Firefighters contain fire at home in Juniper St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in LaGrange Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened at a home in the 1100 block of Juniper Street.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
According to the LaGrange Fire Department, crews were advised that a stove was on fire as they were en route to the home. The cause of the fire was attributed to unattended cooking.
Fire and water damage were contained to the area surrounding the stove.
