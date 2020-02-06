Flooding Threat Tonight; Drier & Cooler Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and stormy morning, flash flooding is now the main concern across the Chattahoochee Valley with numerous flash flood warnings in effect and rain continuing. The showers will stick around at times tonight and overnight, and we may even deal with a few passing showers early Friday as things turn windy and colder. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon with some clearing. Saturday looks like a day with more clouds than sun and a slight chance of showers Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday will be the nicest day of the forecast with highs near 70 and a mix of clouds and sun. For next week, unsettled and warm weather will start things off with rain chances and highs in the 70s. The best coverage of rain will be Tuesday and Thursday next week, but there should be at least some coverage of showers each day next week.