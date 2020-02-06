Food Bank of East Alabama’s new facility means more food for those in need

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One in five Alabamians is food insecure, which means they don’t have access to affordable, nutritious food.
But the Food Bank of East Alabama is upping the ante to combat this issue in the Chattahoochee Valley with its new facility.
Produce, canned goods, and other food line the shelves at the Community Market in Opelika, a place where those who are food insecure can come pick out the food they want for their families for free.
Volunteer Gail Hall said in years past, some shelves sat empty, some bins stood bare.
“Some weeks we wouldn’t have peanut butter. Some weeks we wouldn’t have cereal or we wouldn’t have milk,” she said.
According to Hall, that’s all changed now that the Food Bank of East Alabama, which provides the food for the Community Market, moved into its new building a week ago.
“Now, we’ve had to expand the produce area because of all the produce we’ve been getting,” she said.
Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said they were bursting at the seams in their old building, only able to handle a limited number of volunteers and even turning away donations.
“One of the things that was very frustrating was we saw a rise in food insecurity and an increase in programs in need,” she said. “We had to have a facility that was prepared for that kind of outreach.”
This new building, funded through community donations, has more than three times the warehouse space and six times the amount of space for volunteer tasks, compared to the old facility.
“It just lets us organize our product much better, take in more product, and bottom line, get more food out to the community,” Henk said.
Hall said that impact trickles down to the folks at the Community Market.
“Just the fact that we have milk on the shelves is huge,” she said.
Hall and Henk said this new space can make a simple, yet powerful impact when it comes to food insecurity.
“This is part of that solution, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that,” Henk said.
