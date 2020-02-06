Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George and Landry Shamet each scored 23 points to lead eight Clippers players in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 128-111 for its third consecutive win. Shamet had 14 points off the bench in the fourth quarter, pouring in 10 straight for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Los Angeles. Derrick Jones Jr. paced six Heat players in double figures with a career-high 25 points. Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 11 rebounds. They combined to score all but six of Miami's 31 points in the fourth.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to terms on a trade Wednesday night. As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and the Boston Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 116-100. Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown 18 to help the Celtics win their fifth straight. Orlando pulled within 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a basket by Nik Vucevic. The Celtics responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hayward and Tatum that made it 111-98 with 1:46 left. Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year. The SEC has six of the nation’s top eight classes according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. SEC teams with top-eight classes include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. The only non-SEC teams in the top eight were Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5. Georgia is atop the 247Sports rankings for the second time in three years.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State to an 83-72 victory over Miami. Markell Johnson finished with 19 points and 12 assists for N.C. State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, built an 18-point lead early in the second half before Miami rallied with a 16-2 run and twice trimmed its deficit to three points. Harlond Beverly scored 20 points and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 18 points each for Miami.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson, Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann carried Florida to one of the biggest comebacks in school history, rallying the Gators from 22 points down and stunning rival Georgia 81-75. The Gators trailed 52-30 early in the second half before putting together a 34-5 run that will go down in team lore. Florida came alive during a 23-2 spurt fueled by Johnson and Mann. Johnson scored 11 during that stretch, and Mann added eight. Freshman sensation Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in another dominant performance for Georgia.
UNDATED (AP) — Miami coach Manny Diaz scored what he termed an “exclamation point” in recruiting when Avantae Williams picked the Hurricanes. Williams had fluctuated on his commitment for three years before picking 'the U.' He's considered the No. 2 safety recruit in the nation according to most ranking services. Syracuse also filled needs as it signed two quarterbacks to back up starter Tommy DeVito. Georgia Tech added three players, and coach Geoff Collins says running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be a household name before too long.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Willie Taggart has landed son Willie Taggart Jr. Florida Atlantic announced that quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. signed with the Owls on Wednesday — meaning he will play for his father, who is the new FAU coach. Taggart Jr. was the first player to submit his letter to FAU once signing day began. The younger Taggart is a dual-threat player who helped Florida High reach the state Class 3A championship game last season. He piled up nearly 3,100 combined rushing and passing yards and scored 30 touchdowns. He announced his commitment to the Owls last month.