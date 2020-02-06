Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum announces three high-profile speakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum has began announcing the lineup of speakers for the 2020 Forum with three high-profile business leaders.
The forum is sponsored by the Columbus State University Leadership Institute.
The first three speakers announced are:
Frank Abagnale - Formerly known as one of the world’s greatest con men, Abagnale is now one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. He was also the subject of the 2002 Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can.”
Alexis Ohanian - In 2006, Ohanian co-founded Reddit, which quickly took off and is now the third largest U.S. website and the sixth largest in the world.
Kat Cole - A business leader and humanitarian, Cole is the current COO and President of FOCUS Brands, Inc. Before holding that position, she served as the President of Cinnabon, Inc. for four years, leading the company to more than $1 billion in sales in 2013.
The forum, with the theme of “Leadership in Hindsight,” begins Monday, Aug. 24. Click here to register.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.