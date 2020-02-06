LaGrange mayor gives updates on building developments during State of the City Address

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Building developments are underway in LaGrange as discussed during the State of the City Address Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Jim Thornton said the LaGrange Fire Department’s new burn building and training center will act as a regional training site for the Georgia Public Training Center. The renovations for the LaGrange Police Department will include new evidence storage rooms, office areas, and a fitness center.
Thornton’s next goal is to focus on housing.
"I would love to see LaGrange have some residential growth,” Thornton said. “We have had a lot of job growth, a lot of new industries and new businesses coming to town. We really need some housing starts. We have some underway, but I think that will be a really exciting development moving into the new year."
The Mill Creek apartment complex, Phoenix Landing, and Dixie Mill Lofts are a few of the projects Thornton hopes to see progress on in 2020.
