Local parties say they’re ‘not surprised’ about Senate’s vote to acquit president

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was a historic day on Capitol Hill as President Trump will remain in office.
The Republican controlled Senate voted Wednesday, finding the president not guilty on his impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“The Muscogee County Democrats are disappointed but not surprised at the Senate’s vote to acquit the president of the two charges against him,” said Laura Walker, Muscogee County Democratic Party chairwoman.
Joseph Brannan, Georgia Republican Party treasurer, said he is ready to move forward and focus on the upcoming election.
“It was a political trial started by the Democrats in the House and this outcome, I think, was pre-set from the beginning," Brannan said.
Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, seen as an impeachment swing Senator, voted to convict Trump.
“His actions were more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power," Jones said.
Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby and both Georgia Republican Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, voted to acquit the president.
“The GOP and especially our two Georgia Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, have been derelict in their duty to hear sworn witnesses and provide a check to criminal activity in the Executive Branch. Thankfully, Democrats will hold them all responsible in November,” Walker explained.
“When the Democrats can’t run on any sort of accomplishments that they’ve had the last three years and they can’t argue against the accomplishments the president has had, that’s all they’re going to run with is the conduct," Brannan said.
Brannan said this week has been a good week for the president and the American people following the Iowa Caucuses, Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address, and now the end of the impeachment trial.
