Man found guilty of meth trafficking in Lee Co., facing life in prison

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man of trafficking methamphetamine and could be spending a long time behind bars once sentenced.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says John Michael Preavy was convicted on Feb. 5 of trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a pistol while being a convicted felon.
Hughes says Preavy is facing sentences of life in prison or life without the possibility of parole.
The verdict reportedly came down in just 12 minutes.
There is no date for his sentencing at this time.
