Man shot on Henson Ave. in Columbus, charges not being pressed
Heavy police presence at Henson Dr. and Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | February 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:59 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting that happened late last night on Henson Ave.

Officers were called to Piedmont Columbus Regional in reference to a gunshot victim at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The 22-year-old victim reported that he was walking from a store in east Columbus when someone he does not know shot him for no reason.

It was later determined that the shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Henson Ave. and the victim had given a false location of where the shooting took place.

The victim was determined to have been shot while inside a car, which also had bullet holes.

According to police reports, the victim was uncooperative at the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

The victim signed a waiver of prosecution, meaning no charges will be brought against anyone for this incident.

