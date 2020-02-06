No. 8 Fla St. looks for home win vs Miami

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 49 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 37.3 percent of the 150 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 41 over his last five games. He's also converted 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.