Over 75 area athletes sign for scholarships on National Signing Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day proved to be a busy Wednesday for area recruits, as a number of players signed scholarships with Division I programs at the FBS and FCS levels.
Two players signed with Power-5 programs. Troup defensive lineman Andy Boykin chose Arkansas, while Central defensive back Mike Harris went with Baylor of the Big 12, opting to join new head coach Dave Aranda in Waco.
“They showed me open arms,” Harris said. “It was like a family everywhere I went. The thing to win a championship, you need family so family’s the most important and that counted.”
Harris was the fifth Central Red Devil to sign with a Power-5 program this year.
In total, over 75 area athletes in several sports signed scholarships on Wednesday, with others set to sign with colleges over the next week. Here is a list of area athletes who signed athletic scholarships on Wednesday: Auburn Orlando Dean - Allen (SC) Kevon Carr - Reinhardt Jay Thomason - Air Force (Baseball) Brock Hughes - UT Martin (Baseball) Caden Parker - Central Alabama CC (Baseball) Campbell Cleveland - NW Florida State CC (Baseball) Cameron Chavis - Southern Union (Baseball) Garrison Guthrie - UAB (Golf) Connor Barron - Lee University (Soccer) Samantha Rogers - Auburn (Track) Hallie Stewart - Davidson (Track) Harper McGowan - Samford (Track) Sarah Parnell - Southern Miss (Track) Gracie Booher - Troy (Track) Tyler Tanaka - Huntingdon (Wrestling) Callaway Zach Neighbors - LaGrange Anthony Elliott - Mercer Antinez Blount - Georgia Military Jabari Smith - Faulkner Luke Swann - Coastal Alabama-South (Baseball) Carver Travin Jones - Tennessee State Saveion Colbert - Fort Valley State Jailen Williams - Miles Ja’Corey Harper - Morehouse Richard Nelson - Shorter Khiari McCoy - Valdosta State Ja’Vaun Wooden - CSU Central Chase Alexander - Miss. Valley State Mike Harris - Baylor Byron Jenkins - Faulkner Vontavious Maddox - Clark-Atlanta Robert Marsh III - Troy (PWO) Gerald Palmer - Faulkner Brent Randolph - Valdosta State Jon Stephens - Huntingdon Chambers Academy Gabe Brooks - Faulkner Eufaula Cade Gothard - South Alabama Brooks Weeks - Troy Dallas Ingram - Jacksonville State Zy Tennille - Faulkner Glenwood Landis Boyd - Northeastern State Justin Jackson - Faulkner Harris County Ja’Rell Smith - Charleston Southern Tailique Williams - Georgia State Hunter Cantrell - Truett-McConnell (Baseball) LaGrange Will Flowers - East Tennessee State Qua Bowles - Georgia Knights Prep Academy Keone Milton - Georgia Knights Prep Academy Marion County Brandon Thomas - Edward Waters Bryce Houston Dye - CSU Opelika Brody Davis - Tarleton State Julian Favors - Tuskegee Kory McCoy - West Alabama Omar Holloway - Wingate Nate Evans - Huntingdon Marshall Meyers - Auburn (PWO) James Dawson - Kennesaw State Jamius Mitchell - Jones CC (MS) Schley County Dakota Anthony - Georgia Military Peyton Howell - Georgia Knights Prep Academy Shaw Mike Jones - Catawba Smiths Station Christian Williams - Huntingdon Caleb Coleman - Hutchinson CC QB Ashford - ASA Miami Cam Burnett - Faulkner (Soccer) Asiah Wiggins - Southern Union (Volleyball) Reese Ponder Judson - (Soccer) Shelby Watkins - West Alabama (Soccer) Spencer Ja’Kobe Smith - Wheeling Jacob Tyner - Defiance Caleb Drew - CSU Zion Wallace - CSU JaQuan Williams - CSU Malachi Morris - Troy Alex Jiminez - McPherson Cory Scruggs - Jefferson Prep Troup Trey Williams - Shorter Jabralin Gooden - Iowa Western CC Devon Hill - New Mexico Military Andy Boykin - Arkansas Valley Jaden Hamlin - East Mississippi CC
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.