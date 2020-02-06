Spring Fling returns to the Columbus Civic Center April 10-19 2020

Spring Fling returns to the Columbus Civic Center April 10-19 2020 (Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Olivia Gunn | February 6, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has announced the dates for this year’s Spring Fling.

Spring Fling runs from April 10 to April 19 in the Civic Center parking lot. Admission is free. Spring Fling features rides, concessions, games, and more.

See detailed schedule below:

Friday: 4 p.m. – Close – Unlimited Rides $15

Saturday: 11 a.m. – Noon – Free Rides

12 p.m. – 3p.m.- Unlimited Rides sold $30

3 p.m. – Close – No Ride Specials

Hand stamp honored all day if purchased between noon and 3 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Rides

Monday – Thursday: Unlimited Rides- $25

Saturday: 11 a.m. – Noon – Free Rides

12 p.m. – 3p.m.- Unlimited Rides sold $30

3 p.m. – Close – No Ride Specials

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Rides

2 p.m.- Close -Unlimited Rides $25

