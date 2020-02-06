Spring Fling returns to the Columbus Civic Center April 10-19 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has announced the dates for this year’s Spring Fling.
Spring Fling runs from April 10 to April 19 in the Civic Center parking lot. Admission is free. Spring Fling features rides, concessions, games, and more.
See detailed schedule below:
Friday: 4 p.m. – Close – Unlimited Rides $15
Saturday: 11 a.m. – Noon – Free Rides
12 p.m. – 3p.m.- Unlimited Rides sold $30
3 p.m. – Close – No Ride Specials
Hand stamp honored all day if purchased between noon and 3 p.m.
Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Rides
Monday – Thursday: Unlimited Rides- $25
Saturday: 11 a.m. – Noon – Free Rides
12 p.m. – 3p.m.- Unlimited Rides sold $30
3 p.m. – Close – No Ride Specials
Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Rides
2 p.m.- Close -Unlimited Rides $25
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.