Students facing charges after fight at Valley High School

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A fight at an East Alabama high school left one student facing an assault charge and three other students with disorderly conduct charges.
According to Valley police, three female students and one male student got into a fight Tuesday afternoon at Valley High School.
Authorities said one student was taken to the hospital with an inquiry to her face after the altercation on campus between buildings. The names of the students have not been released.
