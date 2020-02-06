Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault on Columbus police officer appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man who was out on bond for murder when he allegedly tried to avoid a traffic stop and hit a Columbus police officer in Columbus appeared in court Wednesday.
Quardarrius Strong, who is also an Army sergeant, now faces a charge of aggravated assault of a police officer along with several other traffic violations to his already existing record. In court, one of Strong’s attorneys asked for all the new charges to be bound over to Superior Court.
"And that's why when I said I talked with the officers a little bit about what happened but it'd really be premature to comment on much more until we can get the dash cams, body cams, and see exactly what happened down there,” said defense attorney Mark Shelnutt. “Hopefully, when we get all of the evidence, we'll know what to do and be able to move forward at that point."
Strong’s chain of command sat in court as they have for previous hearings. A statement from the Army said they are coordinating with law enforcement and the judicial system for this civilian criminal matter.
Judge Julius Hunter granted bond for the traffic charges, but said a Superior Court judge will make the ultimate decision about bond in the charge of aggravated assault of a police officer.
