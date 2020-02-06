TORNADO WATCH In Effect Until 1PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire WTVM viewing area until 1PM ET.
A strong cold front will push across the southeast today. Ahead of it, numerous showers & thunderstorms will break out, and move across the region. Some storms could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, though a few spin up tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The severe threat will end from west to east this afternoon. Flooding rain is also a concern, with widespread totals of 1-3” of rain expected on top of what fell yesterday. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 7AM ET Friday.
We turn much colder for Friday with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees, and a mix of sun & clouds. Clouds increase Saturday as a weak disturbance pushes across the region. Can’t rule out a few showers Saturday evening, but it’s not looking like a big deal.
A significant warming trend begins on Sunday, with highs soaring into the mid-70s once again next week. Unsettled weather next week, with rain chances nearly every day.
