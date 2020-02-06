WHINSEC holds 4th annual Women, Peace, and Security Conference at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) held its fourth annual Women, Peace, and Security Conference at Fort Benning Wednesday.
The event is part of the military organization’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security initiative. The initiative aims to protect women from gender-based violence while ensuring equal access to relief and recovery assistance in areas of conflict and insecurity.
"Women have an important role in ensuring peace and security of all the countries in the world, especially those that are in conflict” said Anthony Raimondo, director the Center of Human Rights and Democracy. “And it's an important part of United States policy."
This plan described the course the United States government will continue to take to accelerate, institutionalize, and better coordinate efforts towards advancing women’s inclusion.
