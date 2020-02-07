Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley names 2020 Youth of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley named their 2020 Youth of the Year Thursday night.
Youth of the Year is the highest honor given by boys and girls clubs. This year, seven finalists were vying for the coveted title.
18-year-old Amiya Wright was named the winner. This was the Carver High School senior’s third time being a finalist and she’s thrilled to be the winner.
“My message is to never give up, no matter how long it takes,” said Wright. “It took me three years to get this. The third time is the charm. So, just never give up on your dream. There is no time on your aspirations."
As youth of the year, Wright received a $2,500 scholarship for college and a full scholarship to Columbus Technical College.
