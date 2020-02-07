Columbus police searching for missing man who reportedly has dementia

By Olivia Gunn | February 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 9:49 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man who reportedly has dementia.

71-year-old Lewis Williams was last seen Thursday, February 6 at around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane.

Williams is 5’8” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/gray hair. Williams was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

