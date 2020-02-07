Cool & Wet Start to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday, we will see scattered showers returning to the forecast, mainly before noon. Showers may hang around after the lunch hour south and east of Columbus, however. Highs will stay in the 50s and rainfall totals won’t be that bad in the great scheme of things. For Sunday, expect the nicest day of the forecast - mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Monday, highs are back in the 70s (and should stay there through Thursday of next week), but a stalled out front and several disturbances moving along it will bring good rain and storm chances back Monday into Tuesday and then again on Thursday (with some showers on Friday too). Expect an additional 2-5 inches of rain with these systems and the potential for more flooding. Clouds should move out Friday as we cool off (back to the 50s for highs), but clouds will quickly be on the increase next Saturday with rain returning by next Sunday.