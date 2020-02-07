Governor announces new Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The governor of Georgia announced that Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database (GCSGC) is now up and running.
The database will serve as a statewide information bank on criminal street gangs, members, associates, and activities. Governor Brian Kemp said the database will serve as a vital tool for law enforcement to hold violent criminals accountable and keep Georgia families safe.
GCSGC is a collaborative effort of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Supervision, and Department of Corrections.
