Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-RESTAURANT-FRAUD-SCHEME-INDICTMENT
Scottsdale man, mother indicted in restaurant fraud scheme
PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale man and his mother have been indicted for alleged wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Frank Capri and 68-year-old Debbie Corvo of Cave Creek are accused of orchestrating the collapse of two county music branded restaurant chains in Arizona and across the country. Court documents show Capri was arrested Wednesday and later arraigned in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He entered a plea of not guilty. According to the Arizona Republic, Capri's company built 20 Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill restaurants beginning in 2009. The newspaper says 19 restaurants closed in about 18 months, and Capri also was behind the financial ruin of 19 Rascal Flatts restaurant projects.
NAVAJO NATION-HOMICIDE
Navajo Nation investigating fatal shooting in Arizona
KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities on the Navajo Nation are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northern Arizona. The Navajo Division of Public Safety said Navajo Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a man being shot in Kayenta. Officers responded to an area north of Vendor Village and located a victim. He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. A suspect was taken into custody 6 miles south of Kayenta without incident. Neither the victim nor the suspect's names have been released. Both Navajo law enforcement and the FBI are investigating.
UBER PASSENGER FIRED-RACIAL SLUR
Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The CEO and founder of an Arizona organic fertilizer company says he was fired after he was caught on camera using a racial slur against an African American driver of a ride-hailing service. Founder Hans Berglund was caught on video Friday cursing at 25-year-old Uber driver Randy Clarke. The driver asked the man to sit in the back seat and offered to refund him if he didn't want to sit there. A video shows he started to curse at Clarke. Berglund says he was fired after a company investigation and the general manager was named interim CEO.
ABORTION DETERRENCE BILL
Funding to persuade women from having abortions advancing
PHOENIX (AP) — An anti-abortion group is trying again to get Arizona lawmakers to fund a service designed to persuade women not to seek an abortion after it was narrowly rejected last year. The proposal approved by a House committee Thursday and a Senate panel earlier in the week would provide $3 million over two years to identify women considering abortion and help change their minds. A similar proposal designed to pay for the program failed last year after two Republicans voted against it. It is backed by the Center for Arizona Policy and opposed by minority Democrats and Planned Parenthood Arizona.
PHOENIX HOMICIDE CASE
Phoenix police make an arrest in a suspected homicide case
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend. They say 21-year-old Khari Lane was armed when he was taken into custody Wednesday. Police say officers responded Sunday morning to a report about an injured person in the front yard of a home. They say 29-year-old Xavier Dillard was found with severe physical trauma and a gunshot wound. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced Dillard dead at the scene. Police say Dillard had been reported as a missing person one day before. They say probable cause was developed to arrest Lane in the case being investigated as a homicide.
BC-CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
UNREGULATED BORDER WALL
Arizona lawmakers revive private border wall bill
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have revived a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall. Republicans approved the measure in a party-line vote on Thursday, a week after it fell one vote short of passage. The bill would allow people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall. GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a wall. Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions.
FALLEN PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL
Arizona county picks bronzesmith to make officers' memorial
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County officials say renowned bronzesmith Bill Nebeker has agreed to create a sculpture for a planned memorial honoring fallen police officers and sheriff’s deputies. They say Nebeker is a Prescott resident and a gifted artist. Other than routine maintenance, no taxpayer dollars are being used for the memorial design and sculpture construction. The estimated cost of the memorial is still being calculated. A committee overseeing the creation of the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund plans to get donations from community members. The county Board of Supervisors approved the proposal for the memorial last month. It will be placed on the courthouse plaza in Prescott. Sheriff’s officials say their office has been serving the north-central Arizona county since 1864.