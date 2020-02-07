Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The father of a student killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has apologized for interrupting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Fred Guttenberg apologized Wednesday on Twitter. He had been escorted from the gallery by security officers Tuesday night after shouting about his slain daughter Jaime. The president had just said gun owners are under siege and he would protect the Second Amendment. Guttenberg tweeted that he let his emotions get the better of him and apologized to his family and friends. His daughter was one of 17 killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.