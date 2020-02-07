Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Trump praises 2 Republicans seeking Georgia Senate seat
President Donald Trump had high praise for Georgia’s newest Republican senator during a post-impeachment victory lap Thursday. He also praised a Republican congressman who's challenging her for her seat in a special election Nov. 3. Both Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins were in the audience as Trump spoke for more than an hour at the White House. The 2020 election rivals were among many GOP lawmakers the president thanked by name for supporting him throughout the impeachment saga that ended with Trump's acquittal Wednesday by the Senate. Trump’s endorsement could give either candidate a potent advantage in the race.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
GUNSHOT DEATHS-SAVANNAH
2 bodies found in car with baby, unharmed, in back seat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are looking for clues in the deaths of two people found shot inside a car where a 3-month-old baby was discovered alive and unharmed. The Savannah Morning News reports that the baby has been returned to its parents. The gunshot victims were 22 and 25. they were found at a Savannah intersection late Tuesday. On Wednesday, Savannah city leaders and police gathered at the city's police headquarters to ask the public for help in solving the crime.
GOVERNOR-SPEAKER CLASH-GEORGIA
Policy outcome unclear as Georgia speaker and governor clash
ATLANTA (AP) — Tension between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston is becoming one of the defining features in the 2020 General Assembly. The conflict flared again Wednesday, with Ralston telling reporters that House members are still unhappy with the budget information they're getting from the Kemp administration. Kemp's spokeswoman came firing back, criticizing Ralston for his attempts to change how Georgia holds special elections. Tension between a governor and legislators is nothing new. What's unclear is whether the clash will harm Kemp's efforts to win a teacher pay raise or Ralston's effort to win a tax cut.
AP-US-SCHOOL-BUSES-CRASH
Georgia: 2 school buses crash, 15 pupils checked at hospital
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say 15 students have been taken to a hospital to be checked after a crash between two school buses in an area east of Atlanta. Social Circle police say the crash happened on Ga. 11. Georgia State Patrol say one bus stopped short to avoid a crash in front of it. The second bus was following closely and hit the bus in the rear. Two children from the first bus and 13 from the second bus were taken to Newton Piedmont Hospital for medical evaluation. School staff members meet the families at the medical facility. Further details on their conditions weren't immediately known. It's unclear how many students were aboard the buses.
OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Giant crane, cutting chain to saw wrecked ship into 8 pieces
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage workers plan to use a long cutting chain suspended from a floating crane to saw apart a cargo ship that overturned on the coast of Georgia last fall. The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage plan released some key details Wednesday of its plan to remove the South Korean ship. The vessel capsized in September shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick. The salvage team plans to straddle the wrecked ship with a giant crane anchored to barges floating on either side of the overturned vessel. They will use a big chain to cut the ship into eight chunks. Those pieces will be loaded onto a barge for removal.
STATE SENATE-ELECTION
Republicans head to March runoff in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans are headed to a runoff election next month for a south Georgia state Senate seat after no candidate won a majority of votes Tuesday. Unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office show Republican Carden Summers finishing with just over 43% of the nearly 12,000 votes cast. Jim Quinn, another Republican, trailed close behind with 42%. They’re seeking to replace Greg Kirk, who was elected in 2014 and served until his death late last year. State Senate District 13 district covers Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.
AP-US-KING-TIDES-CLIMATE-CHANGE
Photos of 'king tides' globally show risks of climate change
DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers from New Zealand to the United States are helping scientists document what will happen to coastal communities as climate change melts the polar ice caps and sea levels rise. They're taking photos during extreme tidal events called “king tides” and uploading them to databases for use by researchers, policymakers and city planners around the world. The goal is to capture what it will look like when rising sea levels make the flooding seen during extreme high tides a more common occurrence. The first of these King Tide Projects involving citizen scientists began in 2009 in Australia. The idea has since spread to more than a dozen coastal U.S. states, British Columbia, New Zealand, Mauritius and beyond.