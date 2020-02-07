Man charged with murder after body found in burned vehicle

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from New Hope is now facing murder charges, after a dead body was found following a house and vehicle fire in Grant.
This all started on January 26th, around 5:10 p.m. on Simpson Point Road. Fire fighters were called to deal with a house fire, then were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Holcomb Ridge Road. Inside that vehicle, investigators found the body of a New Hope man named Brandon Young. The body was sent for an autopsy, which turned up signs of blunt force trauma.
After more investigation, Marshall County Deputies arrested 26 year old Corey Lee Collier and charged him with murder. He’s being held on $200,000 bond.
There’s no word at this time what led up to the killing.
