Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winner picks up new car (Source: Jeremy Hayes)
By Olivia Gunn | February 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winner picked up her new car Friday.

It was a small investment in the lives of others that paid off in a big way.

Elaine Bray picked up the car she won with a raffle ticket donation to the American Heart Association.

"It feels wonderful,” said Bray. “It’s just right for me. Seats like I like it so it can make long legs for my husband so we can be happy."

In addition to winning a new car, Bray and nine other people won a $500 gas card. The event is hosted once each year to provide donations to the American heart Association. Tickets are $550 each.

