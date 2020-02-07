Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winner picks up new car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winner picked up her new car Friday.
It was a small investment in the lives of others that paid off in a big way.
Elaine Bray picked up the car she won with a raffle ticket donation to the American Heart Association.
"It feels wonderful,” said Bray. “It’s just right for me. Seats like I like it so it can make long legs for my husband so we can be happy."
In addition to winning a new car, Bray and nine other people won a $500 gas card. The event is hosted once each year to provide donations to the American heart Association. Tickets are $550 each.
