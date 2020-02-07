Police seeking Muscogee County prison inmate who escaped from trash detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Prison inmate escaped from a trash detail Thursday afternoon near Double Churches Road in Columbus.
33-year-old John Lloyd Pollock is still on the loose hours after the search began at noon, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Pollock is 5′8″ and weighing around 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a blue and white shirt.
Several officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections stationed their police cars outside of subdivision entrances in the area.
Local law enforcement set up a meeting post at Double Churches Park.
Double Churches middle and elementary schools secured their perimeters Thursday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County School District.
“I received word about an inmate being on the loose, and of course that’s very concerning," said Joseph McKelton of Columbus. That’s one of the reasons we secure our daughter. And being in the presence of a high school where there are a lot of other children as well.”
“I am a father of two beautiful little girls, and honestly, as a parent, it’s a bit of nervousness knowing a dangerous person escaped. Having all the police out chasing him around in this type of weather, it does make me a little uneasy about that,” said Albert Nova, also of Columbus.
Some folks in the area are trusting the officers to find Pollock.
"I feel pretty confident. The officers I know around here are very competent, very cordial, and they do a great job,” said Dr. William Shirley of Columbus.
The Muscogee County Prison has Pollock serving a three-year sentence for second-degree burglary. His sentence start date was January 25, 2018, with a maximum release date of January 24, 2021.
Anyone with information on Pollock’s whereabouts is urged to call the Columbus Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.