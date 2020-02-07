Railway Freight celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Railway Freight Furniture celebrated its grand opening in Columbus on Friday.
The celebration kicked off with a Columbus Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
“The patriarchs of this business grew up right here in Columbus, Georgia,” said Railway Freight Manager Chad Mullins. “So, it’s really neat to be able to come back to their hometown and open a store up and be able to provide great name brand furniture at low warehouse prices.”
The celebration continues Saturday with a free cookout and chances to win over $10,000 worth of furniture and prizes. Railway Freight is located at 4435 Milgen Road.
