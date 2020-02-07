Salem man charged with robbery, assault after shooting incident on Lee Rd. 175

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man is facing multiple charges after a man was shot in Lee County Tuesday.
18-year-old Ulysses Antonio Pickard, Jr. is charged with first-degree robbery and assault, and second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 4, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident in the 4400 block of Lee Road 175 near Salem. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 17-year-old and 20-year-old Richard James Arlin Coggins, both from Columbus, Georgia.
Coggins was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.
Pickard was developed as a suspect after investigators processed the scene. A search warrant of Pickard’s residence was executed Feb. 6, where evidence pertaining to the shooting as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia was recovered.
Pickard was arrested and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $152,000 bond.
