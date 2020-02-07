Students pitch ideas during CSU ‘Shark Tank’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Groups of rising entrepreneurs showcased their skills Friday at Columbus State University’s Shark Tank.
Ideas included an app for first generation college students and a game to figure out your management style.
The four student teams pitched their ideas to five judges, including a woman who accepted a deal from the national TV show, “Shark Tank.” Lou Childs received a deal for her idea of the Slumberpod. Now, she’s excited to be on the other side of the table for students to pitch.
“It is so cool to be in the shark's seat and be able to have people pitch to me and understand their business and see their idea," said Childs.
"This is our final round to choose which one of our students goes to the statewide Georgia inventure competition, which is basically a pitch competition just like shark tank,” said Cindy Ticknor with Columbus State.
The winning team not only gets to represent CSU at the state level competition, the team will also receive a $500 prize.
