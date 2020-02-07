Suspect in Opelika carjacking, robbery arrested in Meriwether County, Ga.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Georgia Friday morning and is facing multiple charges in Opelika, Alabama.
47-year-old Stephen Calhoun had outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery and kidnapping. Calhoun is the suspect in a carjacking of a 60-year-old woman at a Marathon gas station on Columbus Parkway last weekend.
Calhoun was arrested while in possession of stolen property belonging to the victim and her daughter. The victim’s care has not been located.
Calhoun will be extradited back to Alabama upon conclusion of his cases in Georgia.
