Take the City opens new coffee shop on 2nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new coffee shop has opened in Columbus.
Take the City, a nonprofit in Columbus, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Harvest Coffee Company located at 2910 Second Avenue.
Profits from the coffee shop go to Take the City’s ministries to help revitalize the community.
The mayor of Columbus stopped by the grand opening as employees served up specialty coffee and ice cream. There is also an adjoining “house of prayer.”
Harvest Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
