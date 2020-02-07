Thespian conference in full swing in Columbus for Ga. high school students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of people are visiting Columbus this weekend for Georgia’s Theater Conference for high school students.
The conference brings together teens from all over the state to see shows, learn from one another, and improve in the area they’re passionate about.
For the city, this conference brings in money with more than 6,000 attendees spending money in hotels, restaurants and more.
For the students, they have a chance to hone their skills and potentially land scholarships.
“I just love to sing with people, dance with people, act with people," said Alex Pearce. "It just brings together what I love to do and what I’m going to try to do in college hopefully.”
Pearce is just one of thousands of high school students visiting Columbus for the Georgia Thespian Conference or ThesCon.
Thespians are drama honors students who are passionate about theater. This three-day conference brings more than 6,000 people together for a creative, fun and informative weekend.
“You have leaders who can teach you different things about miming, acting, make-up and hair, it’s so great," Natalie Pippin said.
“So, anything you can imagine that’s related to theater, they get to experience in three days," troup director Valerie Longshore-Sargent said. “And you really see how students get out of their shell in the most positive way.”
While Pearce credits ThesCon in helping his communication skills and being friendly, more importantly he’s excited about being able to interact with and audition directly for several colleges.
“They have a chance to do scholarships and see over 35 colleges that will be here, ”chapter director Paul Hampton said.
“To have one place to be seen is crazy," Pearce added.
The conference not only benefits students across Georgia, but brings an economic boost to the city of Columbus.
“We’ve got 6,000 people who are coming to Columbus that are staying in our hotels, that are buying gas, that are going to our restaurants, said Hampton. "That financial impact can be over $2 million.”
To be a thespian you have to log more than 100 hours in the theater. and some of these dedicated students are visiting for their third year in a row.
