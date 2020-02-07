Watch Vs. Warning - What’s The Difference?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When severe weather threatens, it is important to know the difference between a Watch and Warning.
- Issued well in advance of severe weather – sometimes hours before.
- Provides an initial ‘heads up’ that severe weather is possible – the ingredients are there or might be coming together.
- Consider changing plans that would put you outside or away from a source of weather info.
- Make sure your phone is charged and that you understand your severe weather safety plan.
- Issued for a county of parts of a county – usually in effect for 30-60 minutes.
- Means severe weather is happening or imminent.
- Put severe weather safety plan into action by seeking shelter immediately.
- Cancel travel plans while under a severe weather warning, or if you anticipate a warning will be issued soon.
Now that you know the difference, make sure your Storm Team 9 Weather App is set up to receive alerts for severe weather in your area.
