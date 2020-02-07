Watch Vs. Warning - What’s The Difference?

Watch Vs. Warning - What’s The Difference?
By Derek Kinkade | February 7, 2020 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 9:10 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When severe weather threatens, it is important to know the difference between a Watch and Warning.

WATCH:

  • Issued well in advance of severe weather – sometimes hours before.
  • Provides an initial ‘heads up’ that severe weather is possible – the ingredients are there or might be coming together.
  • Consider changing plans that would put you outside or away from a source of weather info.
  • Make sure your phone is charged and that you understand your severe weather safety plan.

WARNING:

  • Issued for a county of parts of a county – usually in effect for 30-60 minutes.
  • Means severe weather is happening or imminent.
  • Put severe weather safety plan into action by seeking shelter immediately.
  • Cancel travel plans while under a severe weather warning, or if you anticipate a warning will be issued soon.

Now that you know the difference, make sure your Storm Team 9 Weather App is set up to receive alerts for severe weather in your area.

See how to set up your app here.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.