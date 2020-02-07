Winter Returns...For A Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine returns by this afternoon, but it's back to winter cold as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees! A light freeze is possible tonight in some spots, but most locations should stay in the mid-30s.
A few showers are possible Saturday morning as a weak disturbance pushes across the area, though sunshine will once again return by afternoon. Sunday looks very nice with a mix of sun and clouds, and warmer temperatures.
Warm & wet pattern resumes next week. Tuesday in particular looks stormy, with rain chances possible every day. Meanwhile, highs soar into the mid to upper 70s! No relief in sight with warmer than normal temps looking to continue well into late February.
