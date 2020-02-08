CSU student receives scholarship from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus State University student received a prestigious scholarship.
Senior communications major Doria Lacey was recently awarded the E. Lanier Finch Scholarship.
The award is given by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB). Lacey is one of five students across the state to receive the scholarship, which is given by the GAB each year at their hall of fame luncheon.
Lacey is also the program manager for CSU’s WCUG Cougar Radio.
She has been accepted into Syracuse University’s graduate school where she will continue her studies in radio media.
The scholar ship will help fun her graduate education.
