Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year's Day. Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.
Ex-aide to Miami mayor charged in underage sex case
MIAMI (AP) — A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been charged with groping a teenage boy at City Hall and then sending him a lewd photograph. Court records show 48-year-old Rene Pedrosa was charged Friday with battery and transmitting pornography to a minor. It wasn't immediately clear if Pedrosa had a lawyer to speak for him. Pedrosa was a spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez until the investigation became public in recent days, triggering his resignation. Before that, he was a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station.
2 Norwegian tourists injured in Florida hit-and-run crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are searching for a driver who ran over two Norwegian tourists and then fled without helping the injured pair. Fort Lauderdale police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday near the beach. Security video from a nearby business shows the man and woman stumble off a curb and fall into the road. They land directly in the path of a passing car, which attempts to swerve away but still rolls over them. Police say the driver then continued on without stopping to help the injured victims. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Firefighter accused of shooting man during block party
COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 39-year-old South Florida firefighter faces an attempted murder charge after authorities say he fired a gun into a car and hit a man during a Super Bowl block party. Lorne Brown is a lieutenant with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department and has worked for the agency for 15 years. He was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say he fired a gun into a car driven by 22-year-old Simeon Brown. The Browns are not related. Lorne Brown has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
Family wants answers in man's death after trooper killed
PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — The family of a stranded motorist killed after he fatally shot a Florida Highway Patrol trooper doesn't believe he would have opened fire without provocation. The family of Franklin Reed III expressed condolences to Trooper Joseph Bullock's survivors, but said Reed would not have randomly shot someone. They say the 30-year-old Reed had a concealed weapons permit, no criminal record and no history of mental illness. They want to see dash cam video to understand what led to Wednesday's shootout on Interstate 95 as cars whizzed past. After Reed shot the 42-year-old trooper, an off-duty police officer killed him. The shootings are under investigation.
Officer poses as customer in Florida massage parlor sting
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have arrested four women in a sting involving massage parlors. Pembroke Pines police say an investigator was asked to strip naked during visits to the parlors in December and January and the workers solicited him for sex. Arrest reports say he refused their offers. The women were arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license. Police say the investigation started after a concerned citizen called with a tip about activities going on at the massage parlors.
Parents charged, accused of leaving baby in car alone
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida couple has been arrested after leaving their baby alone in a parked car. Fort Myers police say officers responded to a shopping center Thursday morning and freed the 4-month-old child. The man and woman had been shopping at a dollar store. Officers say they charged the parents with child neglect. Police say the child has been transferred to the Department of Children and Families. No injuries were reported. Police didn't immediately identify the parents.
3 men get life sentences for drug slayings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed as part of a drug trafficking operation. Court records show that Jordan Rodriguez was sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court. Alfonzo Churchwell and Andrew Thompson were sentenced last month. All three were convicted in November of multiple charges that included racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses and four murders. Prosecutors say the men had been in a violent rivalry with others in the Bradenton community of Oneco. Four other defendants originally charged last year pleaded guilty to a variety of charges rather than go to trial.
Abortion measure clears another key hurdle in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are moving closer to enacting legislation to require parental consent before a minor can get an abortion. The Senate voted 23-17 along party lines to advance the measure after a passionate debate on the floor Thursday. A similar bill awaits action by the House floor. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the parental consent effort in the GOP-led Legislature. If he signs the legislation into law, Florida would join 26 other states in requiring at least one parent give written permission authorizing a doctor to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.