Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-POLICE
Officer charged with killing wife after abuse allegation
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a police officer who said his wife killed herself during an argument has been charged with her murder. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says Eatonton Police Officer Michael Perrault was charged with murder in the death of his wife Amanda Perrault. Her death came about a week after she had accused her husband of domestic violence. Sills says 44-year-old Amanda Perrault was found fatally shot in the head at her home on Monday. Michael Perrault told authorities his wife shot herself during an argument, but investigators concluded otherwise. He's been a Eatonton police officer since 2018.
AP-US-NICK-GORDON-DEATH
Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year's Day. Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.
UPS TRUCK-TRAIN CRASH
UPS truck hit by train, driver seriously injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a UPS truck was struck by a train, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries. South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers told news outlets the truck and a CSX train collided Friday afternoon. Preliminary findings suggest the UPS driver was attempting to cross the tracks before the train hit the truck. It's unclear whether the driver saw the train coming. The train pushed the truck about 300 yards after impact. Rogers says the truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver's name wasn't immediately released. A CSX spokesperson said no crew members were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
DAMS-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate panel approves new dam regulations
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could soon loosen safety standards for dams that sit above newly built homes under a proposal passed unanimously by a state Senate committee. Senate Bill 319 would allow for homes and other inhabitable structures to be built in a dam’s inundation zone, meaning the area that would be flooded if the dam fails, without causing the dam to be recategorized and required to meet higher safety standards. Structures would have to be built to withstand a breach of the dam and receive certification from an engineer approved by the state Environmental Protection Division’s Safe Dams Program.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
School bus, car crash north of Atlanta; some minor injuries
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus has collided with a car in a county northwest of Atlanta, sending four students to the hospital with minor injuries. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker told news outlets the crash occurred the intersection of Bells Ferry and Old Bascomb road Friday morning. A Cherokee County school bus carrying 32 Etowah High School students collided with a car. Details about the crash weren't immediately released. Baker said 15 students complained of injury and four of them were taken to the hospital at the parents' request. The others were checked by medics at the scene. Cherokee County School District said none of the injuries was serious. The driver of the car also was taken to a hospital.
LEGISLATIVE CONTINUANCES
Lawmaker's privilege ties up case against ex-NASCAR driver
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mother of seven young girls says she’s being worn down by repeated delays in the domestic violence case against her estranged husband as his defense lawyer exercises a privilege that most other attorneys don’t have. Court records show the appeals trial for the husband, a former NASCAR driver, has been delayed nine times because his attorney, Republican state lawmaker Jeff Campbell, says he’s too busy with legislative business to come to court. Miranda McClure says Campbell is abusing that privilege to drag out the case. The lawmaker said each continuance was for a good reason.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
CHATHAM COUNTY-EXPUNGING RECORDS
Prosecutor in Georgia hosts "expungement clinic"
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia district attorney is taking steps to help people remove criminal charges from their records if they are qualified to do so. The Savannah Morning News reports that Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap and the Georgia Legal Services Office were set to host a free “expungement clinic” Friday at the county courthouse. Among those eligible for clearing of records are people arrested but not convicted and those who completed a pre-trial diversion program.