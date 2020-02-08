Massive fire in Buena Vista town square remains under investigation

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in Buena Vista say no foul play is suspected in a massive fire that destroyed a huge section of the town square.
A paint store and florist that used to be an old movie theater on 6th Avenue were destroyed in the fire. A building housing MTM Accounting services was also severely damaged but is still standing.
Investigators say the cause of the fire has not been determined because of the amount of destruction.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
