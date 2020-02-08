Mayor discusses what’s ahead for the city during mayoral address

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Opelika is hopeful that 2020 will prepare students, inmate, and veterans for successful careers in the city.
Mayor Gary Fuller said his top goal is to support the Opelika public school system, specifically honing in on the Ready to Work Program.
The program allows students to take dual-enrollment classes to better prepare them for college. Inmates can start fresh in the job world through the Ready to Work Program as well.
Fuller said he’s also excited that a new plan called Vets to Opelika, which hopes to inspire veterans to move to Opelika and pursue second careers.
"It gives the unemployed or underemployed the jobs skills that are desirable for employers," said Todd Shackett, president of Southern Union State Community College.
"It's a wonderful program, and we have folks coming out of that, that get the certificate that start at a very nice beginning salary," Fuller said.
Fuller said more than 400 new jobs were created in 2019 and he is optimistic the number will increase in 2020.
