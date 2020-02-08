Muscogee County voters learning to use new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The presidential primary is just a little more than a month away and Georgia voters are getting prepared to use new voting machines.
The Columbus chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting a two-day event to help Muscogee county voters get familiar with the new equipment.
“I wanted to touch it first hand before I actually go to the polls so I could have an idea of what the process is like,” said Kimberly Scott.
The new equipment prints out a paper ballot, which provides a way to check electronic votes. Once you verify your identity at the polling place, you’ll then make sure you have your voter activation card and you’re going to insert that in the voting machine. This allows you to cast your ballot.
Once you finish, it will give you the option to review it or print it. After printing your ballot, you’ll give your ID to the poll worker and place your ballot in the scanner to cast your vote. It isn’t too late for Muscogee County voters to come learn how to use the machines firsthand.
People can come test out the equipment Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another Columbus woman said people should come to get more comfortable with the machines.
“It’s important that we vote and I would like to encourage everybody to come out again I say, and familiarize yourself with the machines and by all means, vote,” said Rubye Parham.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, helped shine a light on some of the voting irregularities after the 2018 election between her and Governor Brian Kemp. This new technology is meant to help voters feel their votes are more secure.
