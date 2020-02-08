St. Francis Hospital in Columbus raises awareness of heart disease in women

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital and the American Heart Association partnered to support the end of heart disease and stroke in women.
An event was held Friday at the Butler Pavilion lobby at St. Francis on Friday.
Guests were able to enjoy heart-healthy refreshments, participate in free blood pressure screenings, and receive educational information from St. Francis healthcare professionals and the American Heart Association.
“Today, we are trying to bring recognition to heart health, specifically women’s heart health,” said Daidre Whitman, director of nursing. It’s Go Red for Women’s Heart Health Month. Women present differently than males when they are having a heart attack. They do have sharp chest pains and in the epigastric area, they have jaw pain, and they’ll have shoulder pain as opposed to just an elephant sitting on their chest like a man does.”
St. Francis employees displayed their support of heart health by taking a group photo in the shape of a heart.
