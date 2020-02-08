Stormy Pattern Continues Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers will push across central Alabama & Georgia well into this afternoon. Skies will rapidly clear from west to east this evening. Tonight will be seasonably cold with lows down into the 30s. Sunday looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine, and highs reaching the mid-60s.
Unsettled weather returns for the work week as a cold front approaches from the north, but stalls north of us. A series of disturbances will bring periods of rain & storms to the Valley from Monday night through Thursday. Tuesday in particular looks very wet. Additionally, it will be very warm during this period, with highs reaching the mid-70s.
A stronger cold front pushes through on Thursday, finally clearing rain out of the area for the end of the week.
