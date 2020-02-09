Association of Sickle Cell hosts seminar for health professionals in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Association of Sickle Cell of the Lower Chattahoochee Region organization hosted a seminar this week.
Sickle cell affects nearly 100,000 Americans and occurs in about one in ever 365 African American births. Friday’s event was catered to non-specialty physicians and health professionals on “living well with sickle cell.”
The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Georgia Department of Public Health also helped coordinate the event.
