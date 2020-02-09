CSU invention contest winner creates app to help students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University held its first student invention contest on Friday.
The winner of the competition was Shannon Eshman, a special education major.
Eshman created an app called Able-Fi to help students with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn skills that enhance their independence. Able-Fi would be the first app of its kind and incorporates step-by-step instructions, photos, ad progress reports to teach skill such as hand washing and basic cooking.
Eshamn received the top prize of $50 and the opportunity to attend the Georgia InVenture Prize Competition in April.
