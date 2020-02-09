Heavy Rain & Severe Weather Threat Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will push into the Deep South on Monday, and stall by Tuesday. A series of disturbances will ride the front, bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain & storms through Thursday.
The bullseye is along the I-20 corridor, where an additional 6-10" of rain is forecast to fall this week on top of already saturated soils. Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, rainfall totals look to be in the 2-4". Nonetheless, flash flooding & river flooding look to be a concern.
A stronger cold front will enter the region on Wednesday, bringing a severe weather threat on top of the flood threat. Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an “Enhanced” Level 3 risk for severe weather for much of Mississippi & Alabama, with the Valley included in the “Slight” Level 2 risk. Our window for severe weather appears to be Wednesday into Wednesday night, details are still need to be ironed out, but damaging winds & a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
